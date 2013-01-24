Sign up to receive a notification each time a new scientific paper, case study, or peer review is released and be the first to learn more about the clinical benefits HeartModelA.I. offers.
Anatomical Intelligence
Turning images
into answers
Sign up to receive a notification each time a new scientific paper, case study, or peer review is released and be the first to learn more about the clinical benefits HeartModelA.I. offers.
Anatomical Intelligence looks at a patient’s ultrasound data and applies adaptive system intelligence using 3D anatomical models to create easier and more reproducible results. Anatomical Intelligence in ultrasound uses advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification to help make ultrasound exams easier to perform and more reproducible while delivering new levels of clinical information to meet the economic and clinical challenges of today’s healthcare environment.
“In the digital age that we live in, precision, accuracy, granularity is important. And clinical medicine is more challenging than ever. …So we really have to do a good job converting data into information. And that’s what HeartModel does!”
Dr. Ivan Salgo, MD
Automated transthoracic 3D echo quantification of the left heart chambers
HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ Removing the complexity of Live 3D Quantification
Reproducible EF in seconds – Philips EPIQ 7 HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅