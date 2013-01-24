Pagrindinis puslapis
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap See clearly, guide confidently

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap

See clearly, guide confidently

Automatic, real-time navigational guidance designed for procedure efficiency in complex PCI interventions without changing current standard workflow.

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices.
Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary artery, to confidently position the device.
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps, to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.
