IntelliSpace Cardiovascular Multi-modality image and information management solution

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

Multi-modality image and information management solution

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the cardiovascular care continuum.

Features
Review patient’s multi-modality images at full diagnostic quality including prior exams, help reduce unnecessary and costly retesting. Easily include findings, measurements and finalize your reports – anytime and virtually* anywhere.
The solution can serve departmental, enterprise and multi-facility workflows across regions facilitating care across the continuum. Easily set-up additional users or expand the solution to cover for example the cath lab workflow including hemodynamics or enable ECG management.
A single point of access to launch a wide range of intelligent clinical applications for analysis, advanced visualization and quantification. Intelligent tools enable efficiency, improved outcomes and higher diagnostic confidence.
The workspace is easily configurable, allowing users to see information that is meaningful to them. The Cardiology Timeline maintains an overview of the complete cardiac history of your patient, enabling easy navigation to the information you need.
Drill down into patient data for the information needed to evaluate appropriate treatment plans for patients.
Diagnostic guidance warns you of omissions and conflicting data, alerting you to review or correct your interpretations. Leading to more accurate reporting and a higher confidence in your reports.

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and Xcelera provide access to cardiovascular clinical information. We are continuously improving our next-generation cardiovascular image and information management solution, IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, with 2 releases every year in the past 3 years. Find out below what we can deliver on when you upgrade to IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and keep an eye on this page to stay up to date on our continuous development.
 

For more information on the features of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular please contact your local sales representative or submit your interest here.
  • "The main benefit from an IT perspective is that we have less overhead, more modern technology and more customizable configurations, for example for user access and rights. We are much more comfortable with how it has been configured.”

    - John Hayes

    Head of IT, Blackrock Clinical, Dublin, Ireland

  • "To be able to compare previous studies right in front of you is brilliant! If I was doing an echo on a patient and I was curious about their ECG, rather than me doing an ECG, I would just cross check to see if they have had one recently.”

    - Martine Peagram

    Senior Cardiac Physiologist, Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, Ireland

  • "The integration of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular with our EMR has improved the efficiency of our echo workflow. Measurements are transferred directly to the report and as soon as I finished my report, it is immediately available for all clinicians.” 

    - Dr. Rasmus Møgelvang

    Head of Cardiac Imaging, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark

  • "I believe the advantage (with IntelliSpace Cardiovascular) is predominantly in the time saved. Especially in a hospital like this; a large hospital with multiple locations it’s important that we’re able to gather information quickly.“

    - Randall de Visser, M.D.

    Cardiologist, Elisabeth-TweeSteden Hospital, Tilburg, The Netherlands

    Focus on patient care

    • Diagnostic guidance
    • Advanced analysis
    • Data mining capabilities
    Intuitive & easy to work with

    • Cardiology timeline
    • Customizable workspace
    • Multi-modality view
    Interoperability

    • Launch into third-party applications
    • EMR and multi-modality integration
    • Data transfer across healthcare players

    Partnering in data-driven innovation with Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute

    Daily, weekly and monthly reports generated by Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and Xper Information Management with Xper Flex Cardio have a direct effect on improving quality and performance.
    Read the case study (PDF)

    RightFit Service Agreements for Healthcare Informatics

    Enabling uninterrupted patient care

    How is your Healthcare Informatics evolving? Stakeholders throughout your enterprise face continuous changes and multiple pressures. For your hospital to deliver consistently high-quality patient care, your IT infrastructure must deliver accordingly.
    Learn more

    Specifikacijos

    Advanced Analytics Server
    Advanced Analytics Server
    CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
    • Minimum Single Xeon E5-2620 or better
    CPU, # Clients <gt/> 5
    • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better
    vCPU
    • Minimum 4
    RAM
    • 16 GB Minimum
    Storage, OS partition
    • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
    Storage, Data partition
    • Minimum 100 GB in hardware Raid 1
    Network, 1 Gbps
    • Minimum
    Redundant power supplies
    • Recommended
    WEBserver
    WEBserver
    CPU, # Clients <gt/>25
    • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better
    vCPU
    • Minimum 4, 8 for 10+ clients
    RAM
    • 16 GB Minimum, 32 GB Recommended
    Storage, OS partition
    • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
    Storage, Repository
    • Must be equal to IntelliSpace Cardiovascular server¹
    Storage type
    • Must be equal to IntelliSpace Cardiovascular server
    Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
    • Per client connection 100 IOPS
    Network, 1 Gbps
    • Minimum
    Network, multiple 1 Gbps uplinks
    • Recommended
    Redundant power supplies
    • Recommended
    Application Server
    Application Server
    CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
    • Minimum Single Xeon E5-2620 or better
    CPU, # Clients <gt/> 5
    • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better
    CPU, # Clients <gt/> 25
    • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better and a dedicated web server
    vCPU
    • Minimum 4
    RAM
    • 16 GB Minimum, 32 GB Recommended
    Storage, OS partition
    • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
    Storage, Data partition
    • Minimum 100 GB in hardware Raid 1
    Storage, Repository
    • 1 TB Minimum, 2 TB Recommended
    Storage type
    • Hardware Raid 5 set + hot-spare
    Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
    • Per client connection 250 IOPS
    Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
    • Per modality connection 100 IOPS
    Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
    • Other 100 IOPS per connection
    Storage, backup external
    • Mandatory
    Archive, Duplicate NAS system
    • Recommended
    Archive, DICOM archive
    • Supported
    Archive, Archiving on SAN
    • Recommended
    Network, 1 Gbps
    • Minimum <lt/>5 concurrent client
    Network, multiple 1 Gbps uplinks
    • Recommended <gt/>5 concurrent clients
    Redundant power supplies
    • Recommended
    Operating System
    • Windows Server 2012 R2 (64 bit) Standard, Enterprise editions Windows Server 2008R2 SP1 (x64) (Standard & Enterprise Version)
    Database Software
    • SQL Server 2014 SP2 (with Windows Server 2012 R2) SQL Server 2008R2 SP3 (x64)
    Test Server²
    Test Server²
    CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
    • Minimum Single Xeon E5-2620 or better
    vCPU
    • Minimum 2, recommended 4
    RAM
    • 8 GB Minimum, 16 GB Recommended
    Storage, OS partition
    • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
    Storage, Data partition
    • Minimum 100 GB in hardware Raid 1
    Custom Size
    • Minimum 10 GB, can be extended based on usage
    Storage type
    • N/A (no redundancy needed)
    Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
    • N/A (not used for performance testing)
    Archive, Duplicate NAS system
    • Optional
    Archive, DICOM archive
    • Optional
    Archive, Archiving on SAN
    • Optional
    Network, 1 Gbps
    • Minimum
    Redundant power supplies
    • N/A (no redundancy needed)
    Client Hardware – Zero-footprint environment only
    Client Hardware – Zero-footprint environment only
    CPU
    • Minimum Dual core 1.2 GHz or better
    RAM
    • 1 GB free
    Graphics (Size & resolution)
    • 10” with minimum 1024 x 768
    Network
    • Minimum 54 Mbps wireless
    Operating System
    • Windows 10 (Professional, Ultimate, Enterprise) Windows 7 SP1 (x86 or x64) (Ultimate, Enterprise & Professional version)
    Client Browser
    • Internet Explorer 10 Internet Explorer 11 Google Chrome 53 or higher, Apple Safari 9.0
    Client Hardware – Thick client
    Client Hardware – Thick client
    ISCV Server
    • Microsoft .Net Framework 4.5.2
    ISCV Clients
    • Minimal version Microsoft .Net Framework 4.0 (4.5.2 is also supported)
    Client Hardware – Thick client
    Client Hardware – Thick client
    CPU
    • Minimum Intel Core2 Duo 1.86 GHz, Xeon E5-1620 (3 GHz 8 MB cache 4 cores) recommended
    RAM
    • 4 GB Minimum, 8 GB Recommended
    Graphics (Size & resolution)
    • Minimum 1280 x 1024
    Graphics resolution for EP use
    • Vertical 1200 pixels
    Video card
    • nVidia Quadro K2200, nVidia K620/K630 per monitor nVidia Quadro (k)2000(d), nVidia Quadro K2200, nVidia Q600 per monitor
    Storage
    • 64GB free hard disk space for installation and image storage
    Network
    • Minimum 100 Mbit, 1 Gbit Recommended
    Diagnostic displays
    • Mandatory, Two 2 MP Barco color monitors recommended
    Operating System
    • Windows 10 Windows 7 SP1 (x86 or x64) (Ultimate, Enterprise & Professional version)
    Client Browser
    • Internet Explorer 10 with Windows 7 Internet Explorer 11 with Windows 7 and Windows 10 Google Chrome 53 or higher, Apple Safari 9.0
    DVI output
    • Required for integration with Allura

