Clinical suites
Neuro suite - neuro decisions are based on what you see

Neuro suite 

Neuro decisions are based on what you see, so see more

    Philips Neuro suite offers a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies, services, and neuro accessories that puts you in firm control whether treating an acute stroke patient, visualizing the smallest intracranial vessels, precisely placing a flow diverter, or working slowly through a complex AVM. You can work with the confidence that comes from using sophisticated imaging technologies and neuro options that are the result of intensive research with clinical leaders and industry pioneers in neuro interventions.
    Neuro suite logo

    Neuro suite

    All clinical suites

    Explore Neuro suite benefits

    Click on a field to learn more about the benefits.

    Explore the benefits of Ischemic stroke treatment ›

    Discover
    Cerebral aneurysm ›

    Find out more
    about AVM ›

    Be ready to take on new challenges in ischemic stroke treatment


    We see a strong increase in thrombectomy interventions as a first line treatment for patients with ischemic stroke. There is also a shift from time-based to image-based patient selection for ischemic stroke treatment. Our Neuro suite has been developed to address these trends. It can support high levels of procedural efficiency and redefine outcomes for your stroke patients.
    XperCT and VasoCT

    Clinical solutions for treating ischemic stroke

     

    Our Neuro suite provides workflow options, dedicated interventional neuro tools, and neuro accessories to support high levels of procedural efficiency and redefine outcomes for your stroke patients. They support each step of your procedure – as you decide, guide, treat, and confirm treatment results.

    Clinical ischemic stroke solutions download image

    Decide


    Identifying if the patient has an ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke, locate the affected area and assess the state of the penumbra and amount of salvageable tissue.

    Comprehensive stroke diagnosis based on three SmartCTs*

    XperCT Dual
    Non-contrast CBCT aids detection of early ischemic changes. Early phase CBCT helps to identify the proximal occlusion. Late phase contrast enhanced CBCT supports detection of collaterals.
    Watch the video to learn more
    * SmartCT is 510k pending in the USA. Not available for sale in the U.S.A.

    Dual View to see collateral filling

    XperCT Dual View
    Viewing early and late phase CBCT volumes side by side enhances identification of penumbra and enables visualization of collateral filling.

    SmartCT Vaso IV to check location and length of a clot

    VasoCT IV
    SmartCT Vaso IV allows visualization beyond the clot with peri-procedural imaging of the distal vessel aspects in ischemic stroke. By retrograde filling, vessel structures before and after the clot become visible. The SmartCT Vaso 3D roadmap can be used to visualize clot retrieval devices.

    Guide and Treat


    When navigating and treating stroke pathology, clinicians need to be able to visualize the exact location of the clot and assess if and how the clot can be reached.

    Maintain sharp images using 2D DSA with ClarityIQ technology

    2D DSA ClarityIQ
    Automatic Motion Compensation during real-time DSA maintains sharp images of the vessel to support confident decision making throughout stroke procedures.

    Enhance visualization of vasculature with Roadmap Pro

    Roadmap Pro
    This advanced double contrast roadmap helps enhance visualization of overlapping vessels while balancing radiation exposure to make informed decisions about whether the clot can be reached and which route to use.
    Watch the Roadmap Pro video to learn more
    Watch the SmartMask video to learn more

    Gain anatomical references with SmartCT Angio and Roadmap

    3D Roadmap anatomical references
    The SmartCT Roadmap provides anatomical references to support precise navigation of guidewire, catheter, and device to the clot.

    Confirm


    After stroke treatment, there is a need to confirm if all clot material has been removed and to check for bleedings while the patient is still in the interventional lab.

    Confirm treatment success with DSA run-off

    DSA run-off visualization
    High quality DSA visualizations allow you to assess if you have retrieved the complete clot and if pieces of clot have been dispersed distally in the brain. You can check the restoration of blood flow to the penumbra and check for peri-procedure bleedings.

    Peri-procedure check of bleedings with SmartCT Soft Tissue

    XperCT Dual
    Use CBCT (CT-like) images in the Neuro suite to check treatment success and bleedings.

    Clinical solutions for treating ischemic stroke


    Azurion offers a number of workflow innovations designed to help on-call staff work efficiently and easily, while maintaining a single-minded focus on the patient and manage radiation dose during acute ischemic stroke interventions.
    azurion-biplane-neuro-cerebral
      • Flexvision Pro

        FlexVision Pro


        Gives you direct access and full control of pre-operative diagnostic scans, patient information, planning tools, at table side to save time and unnecessary walking in and out of the sterile area. Touch screen module Pro allows table side control of images and applications with tablet ease.

      • Touch Screen Module Pro


        Gives you direct access and full control of pre-operative diagnostic scans, patient information, planning tools, at table side to save time and unnecessary walking in and out of the sterile area. Touch Screen Module Pro allows table side control of images and applications with tablet ease.

      • Neuro headrest

        Neuro headrest


        Can be used to restrain restless patients under conscious sedation to help reduce motion artefacts during the procedure.

      • Sharp, motionless vessels at low dose with Clarity IQ


        ClarityIQ technology reduces patient dose by 75% in neuro DSA1, while maintaining equivalent image quality, compared to a system without ClarityIQ to support a broad patient population. ClarityIQ automatic motion compensation removes skull and motion artifacts which is key when placing small devices at the base of the skull.

      • Touch screen module Pro


        Gives you direct access and full control of pre-operative diagnostic scans, patient information, planning tools, at table side to save time and unnecessary walking in and out of the sterile area. Touch screen module Pro allows table side control of images and applications with tablet ease.

      ProcedureCards

      ProcedureCards image
      ProcedureCards streamline and standardize system set-up and help reduce preparation errors in acute ischemic stroke procedures. Hospital specific stroke protocols and/or checklists can be added to ProcedureCards and displayed on monitors to support consistent workflow during hectic acute situations.

      FlexVision Pro and Touch Screen Module Pro

      FlexVision Pro and TSM Pro
      Gives you direct access and full control of pre-operative diagnostic scans, patient information, planning tools, at table side to save time and unnecessary walking in and out of the sterile area. Touch screen module Pro allows table side control of images and applications with tablet ease.
      Watch the video to learn more

      Instant Parallel Working

      Instant Parallel Working
      Allows team members to work on different tasks at the same time without interrupting each other to shorten procedure times for critical stroke patients.
      Watch the video to learn more

      Neuro headrest

      Neuro headrest
      Can be used to restrain restless patients under conscious sedation to help reduce motion artefacts during the procedure.

      Integrated OR table

      Getinge Magnus OR table
      The Getinge Magnus OR table can be used for emergency and trauma care. It is synchronized with Philips X-ray systems to take advantage of advanced Philips solutions.

      Azurion 7 C20

      Getinge Magnus OR table
      Monoplane angio systems are increasingly being used as dedicated stroke systems or as back-up systems in interventional neuro departments along side a biplane system. The Azurion 7 C20 is compatible with all advanced neuro interventional tools.

      See clearly and navigate efficiently when treating cerebral aneurysms


      New devices can be difficult to visualize when treating cerebral aneurysms, and this can lengthen these types of interventions. That makes superb 2D and 3D imaging more important than ever to guide treatment decisions and device placement, while efficiently managing radiation dose.
      Aneurysmflow image

      Clinical solutions for treating cerebral aneurysms

      Neuro suite provides workflow options, dedicated neuro interventional tools, and neuro accessories to improve procedural accuracy and reduce radiation exposure for staff and patients during aneurysm interventions. They support each step of your procedure – as you decide, guide, treat, and confirm treatment results.
      View clinical cases
      Download brochure (PDF)
      Clinical solutions for cerebral aneurysms download image

      Decide


      The three main challenges when planning cerebral aneurysm treatment are: 1) obtaining insight into tortuous vasculature, 2) accurately assessing the location, size, and neck of the aneurysm, and 3) identifying and confirming if the lesion is severe enough to require an intervention and if there is enough information to make an appropriate treatment plan.

      3D visualization of tortuous pathologies with SmartCT Angio*

      3D-RA tortuous pathologies
      SmartCT Angio (3D-RA) provides a volumetric view in a few seconds to assist with assessment of location, size, neck, and severity of aneurysm for treatment planning. 3D-RA also provides high spacial resolution volumes and automatically compensates for patient movement.
      Watch the video to learn more
      *SmartCT is 510k pending in the USA. Not available for sale in the U.S.A.

      Visualize lesion boundaries and corresponding vascularization with MR-CT Roadmap

      MR-CT Roadmap
      Use a previously acquired CT angio or MR angio scan and overlay it with live fluoroscopy to visualize lesion boundaries and corresponding vascularization for risk assessment. Re-using pre-acquired data helps you manage X-ray dose and contrast medium.
      Watch the video to learn more

      Guide and Treat


      New technologies and devices make it more challenging than ever to efficiently navigate to the feeding vessel and accurately position devices - all while avoiding arterial dissection and spasms and minimizing contrast agent and radiation use.

      Dynamic 3D image guidance through neurovascular structures

      Dynamic 3D image guidance
      SmartCT Roadmap enhances visualization of overlapping vessels to support precise navigation of guidewire and catheter through complex vasculature. Offers a high level of precision with real-time compensation for gantry, table, and small patient movements.

      Visualize blood flow patterns with AneurysmFlow

      Aneurysmflow image
      Visualize and quantify blood flow patterns in the parent vessel and aneurysm sac to obtain key information that can assist deployment of flow diverters and other embolization devices.

      Support accurate guidance of devices with MR-CT Roadmap

      MR-CT Roadmap
      Visualize lesion boundaries and corresponding vascularization to enhance accurate navigation through challenging pathologies, while reducing unnecessary contrast and manage X-ray dose.

      Enhance visualization of cerebral vasculature with Roadmap Pro

      Roadmap Pro
      This advanced double contrast roadmap helps enhance visualization of overlapping vessels while balancing radiation exposure. It can be customized to see advancement during coil placement.
      Watch the video to learn more

      Confirm

       

      After aneursym treatment, clinicians need to check that the device(s) has been properly placed and deployed in the context of the feeding vessel, the neck, and sac of the aneurysm. It is efficient to measure the efftect of the device while the patient is still on the table to check that there is no dissection or decrease of flow in the aneurysm.

      Post-treatment flow calculations with AneurysmFlow

      AneurysmFlow image
      Evaluate changes in blood flow in the aneurysm pre and post, by calculating the change in Mean Aneurysm Flow Amplitude (MAFA ratio) before and after flow diverter placement.

      Enhance imaging of vessels in the brain with SmartCT Vaso IA

      VasoCT IA
      SmartCT Vaso is an acquisition technique that combines a high resolution CBCT with a contrast injection to enhance visualization of endovascular stents, flow diverters, and other devices and of vessel morphology down to the perforator level. It is increasingly used for follow-up of aneurysms treated with flow-diverter stents to check device positioning.
      Watch the video to learn more

      Peri-procedure check of bleedings with SmartCT Soft Tissue

      XperCT Dual
      Use CBCT (CT-like) images in the Neuro suite to check treatment success and identify bleedings.

      Clinical solutions for treating cerebral aneurysms


      Azurion offers a number of workflow innovations designed to help on-call staff work efficiently and easily, while maintaining a single-minded focus on the patient and manage radiation dose during acute ischemic stroke interventions.
        • Neuro headrest

          Neuro headrest


          Can be used to help reduce motion artefacts during the procedure.

        • ProcedureCards

          Full table side control with FlexVision Pro


          FlexVision Pro gives you full control of all connected applications, like the CX50x Matrix ultrasound and all interventional tools at tableside to save time and unnecessary walking in and out of the sterile area.

        • Zero Dose Positioning

          Zero Dose Positioning


          Helps you reduce dose by positioning the system or table on Last Image Hold so you can prepare your next run without using fluoroscopy.

        • Sharp, motionless vessels at low dose with Clarity IQ


          ClarityIQ technology reduces patient dose by 75% in neuro DSA1, while maintaining equivalent image quality, compared to a system without ClarityIQ to support a broad patient population. ClarityIQ automatic motion compensation removes skull and motion artifacts which is key when placing small devices at the base of the skull.

        • Touch screen module Pro


          Gives you direct access and full control of pre-operative diagnostic scans, patient information, planning tools, at table side to save time and unnecessary walking in and out of the sterile area. Touch screen module Pro allows table side control of images and applications with tablet ease.

        Sharp, motionless vessels at low dose with Clarity IQ

        ClarityIQ wheel
        ClarityIQ technology reduces patient dose by 75% in neuro DSA1, while maintaining equivalent image quality, compared to a system without ClarityIQ. Its automatic motion compensation removes skull and motion artifacts which is key when placing small devices at the base of the skull.

        Manage dose and simplify workflow with Zero Dose Positioning

        Zero Dose Positioning

        Helps you reduce dose by positioning the system or table on Last Image Hold so you can prepare your next run without using fluoroscopy.

        Watch the video to learn more

        Full table side control with FlexVision Pro

        FlexVision Pro
        This features helps you reduce dose by allowing you to pan the table, change table height or move the X-ray system on Last Image Hold to determine the new center position. This helps you prepare your next run without using fluoroscopy.
        Watch the video to learn more

        ProcedureCards

        ProcedureCards image
        ProcedureCards streamline and standardize system set-up and help reduce preparation errors. Select the Aneurysm ProcedureCard and the system is set-up the way you want. Hospital specific aneurysm protocols and/or checklists can be added to ProcedureCards and displayed on monitors to support consistent workflow.

        Neuro headrest

        Neuro headrest
        Can be used to help reduce motion artefacts during the procedure.

        Decide confidently “to treat” or “not to treat” complex AVMs

         

        Your ability to visualize the extremely complex pathologies of AVMs, fistula and other malformations is crucial in deciding whether to treat or monitor a patient. For decades, neuro specialists have relied on Philips sophisticated neuro imaging solutions to support confident planning and treatment decisions for AVM interventions. Now, as the field shifts towards medical monitoring of unruptured AVMs, our unique imaging capabilities can once again make the difference.

        XperCT and VasoCT

        Clinical solutions for monitoring and treating AVMs

        Neuro suite provides workflow options, dedicated neuro interventional tools and neuro accessories to improve procedural accuracy and

        reduce radiation exposure for staff and patients during AVM interventions. They support each step of your procedure – as you decide, guide, treat, and confirm treatment results.

        Decide

        3D visualization of heterogeneous vasculature with SmartCT Angio*

        XperCT Dual
        SmartCT Angio provides a volumetric view in a few seconds to assist with assessment of feeding arteries, draining veins, arterialized veins, nidus and ruptured or unruptured pathology to guide decision making. SmartCT Angio also provides high spatial resolution volumes and automatically compensates for patient movement to enhance visibility of critical details.

        Visualize vessels at the perforator level with SmartCT Vaso

        XperCT Dual
        The ability to visualize sub-millimeter vascular anatomy improves the chances of success and raises your treatment confidence. SmartCT Vaso provides high resolution 3D imaging that reveals key information about cerebral vascular structures to support the highest possible spatial assessment of vessels in the soft tissue context.

        Guide and Treat

        SmartCT Roadmap* aids fast navigation through complex vessel structures

        XperCT Dual

        SmartCT Roadmap provides a live 3D image overlay that can be segmented to

        emphasize the targeted vessel and lesions, supporting fast catheter navigation. The

        SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments, or annotations with live fluoro

        Watch the video to learn more

        Differentiate between glue and subtraction error with automatic pixel shift

        XperCT Dual
        When you are monitoring AVMs over time, subtraction artifacts can disguise clinical information. Philips’ unique ClarityIQ automatic pixel shift help remove information that may be misleading, real-time and without user interaction.

        Identify direction and arrival of liquid embolic agent with ClarityIQ’s Automatic Pixel Shift

        XperCT Dual
        During treatment, subtraction artifacts can obscure which direction liquid embolic agents are traveling. Using the automatic pixel shift in our ClarityIQ enables you to visualize the direction that liquid embolic agent is traveling and its arrival.

        Clearly visualize newly injected liquid embolic agent with Roadmap Pro

        XperCT Dual
        The Roadmap Pro glue mode filters out already embolized vessels allowing you to focus on what you are injecting and how it is diffusing.
        Watch the video to learn more

        Confirm

        Check final result and potential bleedings with SmartCT Soft Tissue

        XperCT Dual
        This X-ray acquisition technique generates a CT-like visualization of soft tissue in relation to other structures during procedures. You can use the CT-like images to assess soft tissue after an AVM to check the final result and potential bleedings when the patient is still on the table.
        *SmartCT is 510k pending in the USA. Not available for sale in the U.S.A.

        Faster stroke treatment.
        Improve outcomes.          

        When it comes to acute stroke, everyone deserves the best care. Today, more patients can benefit from mechanical thrombectomy through changed guidelines, which widen the time window for endovascular treatment.  
        Learn more about Direct to Angio Suite workflow
        DTAS video
        thum image

        "If you don't see, you cannot treat a patient. The Azurion brings a complete rethinking of the system"

         

        Prof Laurent Spelle

        Interventional Neuroradiologist, Chairman

        NEURI, the Brain Vascular Centre Bicetre Hospital,

        Paris Sud University

         

        Watch the video to learn the experience of Prof Spelle and his colleagues.

        Case report low MAFA

        Case courtesy of Prof. Laurent Spelle, Hôpital Bicêtre, Paris, France

        Patient:

         

        • Female, 35 years old.
        • Saccular aneurysm in internal carotid artery.
        • Exam date: June 16, 2014, Flow Diverter placement.
        • AneurysmFlow MAFA of 0.59
        • Follow-up exam: December 19, 2014, Total aneurysm occlusion.
        MAFA 1
        June 16th, 2014
        MAFA 2
        December 19th, 2014
        MAFA 3
        The clinical user relies on conventional DSA imaging which is the primary source of information throughout the procedure.

        Case report high MAFA 1.11

        Case courtesy of Dr. Vitor. Mendes Pereira, UHN, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada

        Patient:

         

        • Female, 67 years old.
        • Saccular aneurysm in internal carotid artery.
        • Exam date: July 19, 2012, Hôpital Universitaire de Geneva, à Flow Diverter placement.
        • AneurysmFlow MAFA of 1.11
        • Follow-up MRI exam at 3, 6 and 12 months showed incomplete occlusion.
        • Angiogram 2 years after flow diverter placement clearly shows residual aneurysm.
        • Additional flow diverter placed 3 months later (not shown).
        MAFA 1
        July 19th, 2012
        MAFA 1
        October 13th, 2014
        MAFA 3
        The clinical user relies on conventional DSA imaging which is the primary source of information throughout the procedure.
        1. Söderman M, Holmin S, Andersson T, Palmgren C, Babic D, Hoornaert B. Image noise reduction algorithm for digital subtraction angiography: clinical results. Radiology. 2013 Nov;269(2):553-60.The results of the application of dose reduction techniques will vary depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location and clinical practice. The interventional radiologist assisted by a physicist as necessary has to determine the appropriate settings for each specific clinical task. Results based on DSA dose area product per frame from a single center prospective randomized study on 20 patients. DSA runs for Allura Xper with ClarityIQ and Allura Xper without ClarityIQ were acquired on the frontal and lateral channel on the same patient under same condition of geometry, field of view, and injection protocol. Image quality was based on subjective assessment (score 1-5, 1=very poor, 5=excellent, blinded review by 3 radiologists involved in the study).
