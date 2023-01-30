By eliminating the need for constant repositioning and complicated setups with transducers and belts, we employ adhesive electrodes in a single-use patch, gently attached to the mother's belly, to capture vital data during single pregnancies. This allows clinicians to focus on what truly matters: exceptional maternal care.
The Maternité Olympe de Gouges at CHRU de Tours has taken a step forward in fetal and maternal care by using the Philips Avalon beltless fetal monitoring solution. Hear why Dr. Franck Perrotin and his team of midwives prefer our cableless and beltless monitoring solution and how it supports patients who want to move freely during labor.
Clinical staff can concentrate on caring for the mother and rely on the technology to provide continuous monitoring even under challenging conditions. Our Avalon beltless solution, when paired with the Philips CL base station, uses electrodes instead of ultrasound to measure fetal and maternal heart rates as well as uterine contractions. This allows women to be monitored while having the freedom to move around during labor – even women with a high BMI¹ or those having epidural procedures.
Research studies show that ambulation may significantly shorten labor,2,3 reduce the need for pain relief and labor induction drugs3, and decrease the number of episiotomies2. Research also reveals less frequent abnormal heart rate patterns for women in the upright position, as well as less pain and backache4.
With the Philips Avalon beltless solution, a single beltless patch is placed on the woman’s belly and uses electrodes to measure fetal and maternal heartrate and uterine activity. This enables freedom of movement, with no need of re-positioning.
Wireless electronic fetal monitoring technology, or cardiotocography, measures infant heartbeat and uterine contractions and delivers monitoring quality comparable to cabled technology. It allows mothers to choose from a variety of positions that take advantage of gravity, widen the pelvis diameter, alleviate back pressure, or simply provide a higher level of comfort.
The Avalon beltless fetal monitoring solution is an essential component of the Avalon CL fetal monitoring system, filled with advanced technology for monitoring, measurements, and transducers.
Helping reduce the confusion between fetal and maternal heartbeats is critical to making informed clinical decisions during labor and delivery. Philips Smart Pulse technology allows you to do just that by automatically comparing the maternal pulse and fetal heart rates without the need for additional sensors like SpO2 and ECG. This means a more gentle, caring experience for both mother and baby.
The Avalon beltless fetal monitoring solution lets you prioritize the mother's care. No more transducer adjustments or cable hassles. Keep your hands free for crucial support.
Streamlined patient records with clear labels make documentation effortless. Elevate the birthing experience with Avalon, where your empathy and expertise shine.
“With the beltless solution, we’re now able to record [fetal heart rate] continuously without repositioning the sensor, which is an exciting step forward.“
Prof. Franck Perrotin, OBGYN, Maternité Olympe de Gouges – CHRU de Tours
Instead of conventional ultrasound technology, the Avalon beltless fetal monitoring solution uses ECG and EMG signals to extract fetal and maternal heart rates and uterine activity from the mother’s abdomen.
It eliminates the need for additional cables and interfaces and the design of the reusable pod of the Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Patch solution has smooth surfaces for ease of cleaning and disinfection.
It creates peace of mind for expectant moms. Its innovative features help reduce exposure to viruses while adding comfort and mobility.
The Avalon beltless fetal monitoring solution is an extension of the Avalon CL cableless maternal and fetal monitoring system. It consists of the reusable CL Fetal & Maternal Pod and the single-use CL Fetal & Maternal Patch.
You get the same support from your Avalon fetal monitor without the cable clutter, while using the familiar user interface. And you get the ease of patient assignment by associating the CL Fetal & Maternal Pod and a software upgrade with the CL base station. You also enhance your investment in the Avalon CL cableless maternal and fetal monitoring system by accessing additional technology with just the addition of the CL Fetal & Maternal Pod and a software upgrade.
Simple activities like finding a comfortable position or even just walking around can be quite challenging for a mother-to-be connected to a maternal and fetal monitor. As a caregiver, you want to make your patients comfortable, and offer flexibility, while you focus on the most important factor - their well being. Avalon CL provides all of this, and more.
The Avalon CL Wide Range Pod extends the range for the use of Avalon CL transducers and Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod and Patch via the hospital’s WLAN infrastructure. The Avalon Cableless solution combines convenience and versatility with ease of use, freeing the mother from cables during all stages of care, especially in labor and delivery.
Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse. It measures the fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.
Philips IntelliSpace Perinatal, an obstetrics information management solution, is designed to provide comprehensive coverage across the obstetrical care continuum—from the first antepartum visit to delivery, and postpartum follow-up visits.
