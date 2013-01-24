Pediatric package

- Improves image contrast
- Saves an average of 34 seconds per chest exam vs. grid workflow**
- Allows for fewer retakes caused by grid misalignment
- Supports X-ray dose management
- Fully automatic, patient adaptive, works without special attention
Detect patient movement and incorrect collimation early with
- Eleva Tube Head
- Eleva workspot
*Not all packages are available for all DXR systems and package components vary per system. Windows 10 is a baseline requirement for any upgrade package.
**Based on 4 images on average per examination. Validated by clinicians in a Philips’ development environment.
