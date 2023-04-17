Search terms

Healthcare Informatics

As a clinical-first, health technology company, our enterprise informatics solutions are designed to advance clinical workflows and operational efficiency while improving patient and staff experience. We do this by generating native patient data and then connecting and distilling the data from any device – no matter the vendor. Now, clinicians can see a live, digital patient story – giving them intelligence for the moment and insights to help them see beyond.

The unsung heros of healthcare transformation

A smart, more holistic way to connect care.


What if you could give your clinicians a live, streaming view of the patient story that could help them make more confident clinical decisions – from anywhere in the hospital –  potentially leading to faster speed to diagnosis, improved outcomes and, ultimately, a better patient experience? Now, you can.

Shez Partovi
Imagine if your healthcare organization had on-demand access to insights in every part of your business, in both clinical and operational settings. Seamless, reliable data exchange between patient and practitioner, and across every device, generates informative, actionable insights embedded in your workflow, providing operational forecasting, clinical prediction, and enhancing the patient experience."

Shez Partovi, Philips Enterprise Informatics Leader

Featured solutions in Healthcare Informatics


Discover our solutions that aim to transform large amounts of clinical data into integrated information that can help guide patient care throughout your enterprise.

Featured innovation

Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) is a multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site virtualized imaging solution that seamlessly connects Imaging Experts at a command center with Technologists at scan locations across their organization.

Explore more

CIO challenges

    Explore our healthcare informatics solutions

    Insights

    Teaser culture digital transformation
    Shez Partovi blog: Making every moment count: how live patient stories can support proactive critical care
    Chez blog thumbnail image
    Actionable data and insights from the annual CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Segment Trends report
    Teaser 2023 healthcare technology trends
    10 healthcare technology trends for 2024
    Clinicians collaborating together
    Enterprise Informatics central to solving productivity, staff and patient experience challenges

    We are always interested in engaging with you.

    Let us know how we can help.

    1
    Select your area of interest
    2
    Contact details

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Visos teisės saugomos.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

    Jūs pateksite į Lietuvos „Philips Healthcare“ svetainę.
    Please select the checkbox

    Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.

    Ar esate asmuo, atitinkantis aukščiau nurodytus kriterijus?

    Taip Ne