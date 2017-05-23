Cardiac MS/QF adds multi-slice capability to your multi-phase cine acquisitions, and supports myocardial tissue characterization by allowing for black blood imaging. Cardiac MS/QF also allows for non-invasive measurements of blood flow by including display of color-encoded flow maps.
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