3D APT (Amide Proton Transfer)¹⁻³ is a unique, contrast-free, brain MR imaging method addressing the need for more confident diagnosis in neuro oncology. 3D APT uses the presence of endogenous cellular proteins, to produce an MR signal that directly correlates with cell proliferation, a marker of tumoral activity. 3D APT can support trained medical professionals in differentiating low grade from high grade gliomas and, in differentiating tumor progression from treatment effect⁴,⁵