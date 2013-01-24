Pagrindinis puslapis
Compressed SENSE - Spine MR Clinical Applications

Compressed SENSE - Spine

MR Clinical Applications

Compressed SENSE is a break-through acceleration technique speeding up not only sequences but your entire exam. This new paradigm in productivity requires a unique implementation, enabling 2D and 3D scans to be up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality¹. Compressed SENSE can be used in all anatomical contrasts and all anatomies.

Media Gallery

On-demand webinar:

Compressed SENSE

Casselman image

Jan W. Casselman, MD, PhD

Chair of the Department of Radiology

A.Z. Sint-Jan Hospital, Bruges, Belgius

Head & Neck "consultant radiologist"

A.Z. Sint Augustinus Hospital, Antwerp, Belgium
Watch now

Up to 50% faster MR exams,

so you can spend your time wisely¹

Discover more about Compressed SENSE

Documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

  • 1 Compared to scans without Compressed SENSE

