Live, streaming patient data is available via virtually any browser-based device with deep dive capability to see waveforms, trends, events, history, device settings and more. The Philips Capsule Surveillance workstation view provides an alert list across multiple patients ordered by priority.
Philips Capsule Surveillance helps to provide remote clinical oversight based on live-streaming data with potentially condition-specific, clinically actionable alerts and vendor-neutral aggregated viewing of clinical data directly from devices, including waveforms and settings.
Integrating with smartphones, pagers and VOIP phones, Philips Capsule Surveillance supports the escalation of the Philips Capsule smart notifications and source medical device alarms using IHE ACM/WCTP Interface (XML or text)
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
Ar esate asmuo, atitinkantis aukščiau nurodytus kriterijus?