„Philips“ – paspauskite čia, norėdami nueiti į pradinį puslapį
Pagrindinis puslapis
$

Paieškos terminai

1
Dantų šepetėlių galvutės
brush heads masthead

Išskirtiniai rezultatai,
visiems pacientų poreikiams

Žr. visus produktus
right brush head banner

Tinkamiausia šepetėlio galvutė -
kiekvienam pacientui


Nepaisant to, ar jums reikia sutelkti dėmesį į apnašų šalinimą, dantenų sveikatą, balinimą ar geresnį tarpdančių valymą - „Philips Sonicare“ šepetėlio galvutės padės išspręsti visas šias problemas.

Pacienta vajadzības:

Ikdienas kopšana
Buy now
Premium Plaque Control brush head

Pro Results

Proresults zobu birstu galviņa
With this brush head patient has possibility to put bristles closer to periodontic pockets and to clean more precisely in these areas.

1. vs. a manual toothbrush

2. than a DiamondClean brush head

Pacienta vajadzības:

Ikdienas tīrīšana
Buy now
Premium Plaque Control brush head

Optimal
Plaque

Everyday brush head for patients who need gentle plaque removal daily.
Removes plaque up to 7 times better ¹.
Proresults zobu birstu galviņa
Position of the bristles helps reduce plaque more efficiently.
Extra-long high-density bristles
Ruthless with plaque. Gentle on gums. Could be used for ortho patients after sensitive brush head.

Patient Issue:

Improper techique
Buy now
Premium Plaque Control brush head

Premium
Plaque Control

For patients with imperfect technique who desire the ultimate cleaning experience
Removes up to 10x more plaque1
Sonicare's deepest cleaning brushead
Sonicare’s deepest cleaning brush head
More surface contact
Soft flexing sides for up to 4x more surface contact2

1. vs. a manual toothbrush

2. than a DiamondClean brush head

Patient Issue:

Poor gingival health
Buy now
Premium Gum Care brush head

Premium
Gum Care

For patients with imperfect technique who want to improve their gum health
Up to 7x healthier gingiva in 2 weeks1
Sonicare’s best brush head for improving gingival health
Sonicare’s best brush head for improving gingival health
Extra-soft edge bristles
Extra-soft edge bristles target plaque at the gumline to help prevent gum disease where it starts
1. vs. a manual toothbrush

Patient Issue:

Poor gingival health
Buy now
Optimal Gum Care brush head

Optimal
Gum Care

Everyday brush head for patients who need gentle plaque removal for healthier gums

Improves gum health up to 4x better1

Improves gum health up to 4x better1
Gumline bristles
Gumline bristles help prevent gum disease where it starts
Extra-long high-density bristles
Gentle yet effective gum care
1. vs. a manual toothbrush

Pacienta vajadzības:

Mēles tīrīšana
Buy now
Sensitive brush head

TongueCare

Prevention of constantly growing bacteria and ensures long-lasting breath.
Fits all click –on Sonicare brush handles.
Extra-long high-density bristles
Flexible Microbristles conform to the tongue’soft surface
Extra-long high-density bristles
Cleans hard to reach areas where bad breath bacteria hides

Patient Issue:

Sensitivity
Buy now
Sensitive brush head

Sensitive

For patients with sensitive teeth and gums who need extra gentle cleaning

Gentle yet effective cleaning for sensitive teeth and gums

Improves gum health up to 4x better1
Ultra-soft bristles
Ultra-soft bristles paired with a gentle trim profile cushion teeth for an ultra-sensitive brushing experience

Pacienta vajadzības:

Bērnu zobu tīrīšana
Buy now
Intercare brush head

Standart
For kids

The Philips Sonicare for kids standard toothbrush head features a coured profit to fit your child's teeth age 3+ and soft bristles for a gentle cleaning experience. Also features rubber moulding on the back of the brush head for safer, more pleasant cleaning. Also available in a bigger standard size for Kids age 7+.
Click brush head to learn more

Patient Issue:

Interdental plaque
Buy now
Intercare brush head

InterCare

For patients with interproximal plaque buildup

Reaches deeper between teeth for an exceptional clean

Improves gum health up to 4x better1
Advanced cleaning
Advanced cleaning in between teeth and hard-to-reach areas
Extra-long high-density bristles
Extra-long high-density bristles target hidden plaque caught deep between teeth
Click brush head to learn more

Patient Issue:

Staining
Buy now
DiamondClean brush head

Optimal White

For patients who are susceptible to surface stains and discoloration

Up to 100% less stains in 1 week1

Improves gum health up to 4x better1
Superior cleaning
Superior cleaning1, whiter teeth
Central stain-removal pad
Central stain-removal pad and densely packed, diamond-shaped bristle
1. in White+ mode vs. a manual toothbrush using a leading whitening toothpaste

Pacienta vajadzības:

Tarpdančių apnašos
Optimal Gum Care brush head

Premium

Plaque control

Probleminės sritys:

Kasdienis valymas
Optimal Gum Care brush head

Optimal

Plaque

Probleminės sritys:

Kasdienis valymas
Optimal Gum Care brush head
Pro Results

Probleminės sritys:

Liežuvio priežiūra
Sensitivity brush head
TongueCare

Probleminės sritys:

Dantenų problemos
Plaque control brush head

Premium

Gum Care

Probleminės sritys:

Dantų jautrumas
InterCare brush head
Sensitive

Probleminės sritys:

Tarpdančių apnašos
Plaque control brush head
Intercare

Probleminės sritys:

Dantų patamsėjimas
DiamondClean Brush head
Optimal White

Probleminės sritys:

Vaikų dantų valymas
Plaque control brush head

Standart

For kids
Smart Brush head - BrushSync

Naujoji „BrushSync“ technologija

 

Dėl RFID technologijos, šepetėlio rankena tiesiogiai sąveikauja su galvute, ir parenka optimaliausią režimą bei intensyvumo lygį, ir tiksliai nustato, kada laikas pakeisti galvutę nauja.

Pažangus dantų šepetėlių galvučių dizainas

BrushSync technology
„BrushSync“  technologija
Mikrolustai išmaniuosiuose šepetėliuose ir galvutėse juos suporuoja, taip užtikrinant optimalaus valymo režimo parinkimą.
Mode pairing
Režimų suderinamumas
Automatiškai parenka optimalų režimą ir intensyvumą.
Replacement alerts
Įspėja, kada laikas pakeisti galvutę
Valymo efektyvumas tiesiogiai priklauso nuo valymo trukmės ir kaip stipriai spaudžiate, todėl, atėjus laikui pakeisti galvutę, apie tai jus informuos šviesos indikatorius ant šepetėlio ir priminimas programėlėje.
Reminder bristles
Priminimas šereliuose
Įprastai, melsvi šepetėlio šereliai išblunka po trijų mėnesių naudojimo, ir taip primena, kad jau laikas pakeisti galvutę.
Click-on compatibility
Tinka ir kitiems „Sonicare“ šepetėliais
Uždedamos galvutės tinka ir kitiems „Philips Sonicare“ šepetėliams*
*Netinka „PowerUp“ ir „Essence“ šepetėliams

Užsisakykite mūsų naujienlaiškį ir gaukite 10% nuolaidą „Philips“ produktams.

Dėkojame, kad užsiprenumeravote mūsų naujienlaiškį!

Atsiprašome, bet jums nepavyko užsiprenumeruoti mūsų naujienlaiškio. Prašome bandyti vėliau.

„Philips“ vertina ir gerbia jūsų privatumą. Jei reikia daugiau informacijos, perskaitykite privatumo nuostatas

Burnos sveikatos priežiūra  