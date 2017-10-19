Paieškos terminai

1

Philips veido priežiuros rinkiniai vyrams

Sužinokite apie kitus mūsų Philips veido priežiūros produktus vyrams

 

Raskite tinkamą įrankį kiekvienai išvaizdai su Philips veido priežiuros priemonėmis.
Barzdakirpės

Barzdakirpės

Sugauna iki 90 % nukirptų plaukelių

MM piktograma
30 ilgio nustatymų (nuo 0,4 mm iki 10 mm)
Paspauskite ant kirptuvo piktogramos
Papildomas tikslus kirptuvas
 
Akumuliatoriaus piktograma
Net iki 120 min. veikimo laikas įkrovus, bei naudojimas su laidu
Daugiau inf.
Multigroomer

“Multigroomer" prietaisai

Viskas viename : nuo galvos iki kojų

Multigroom piktograma
Net iki 18 įrankių viename komplekte - kirpti ir formuoti nuo galvos iki kojų
Paspauskite ant kirptuvo piktogramos
Atsparus vandeniui, kad būtų patogu naudoti ir valyti
Akumuliatoriaus piktograma
5-tunnine kasutusaeg
Daugiau inf.
Nosies plaukų kirptuvai

Nosies plaukų kirptuvai

Saugu ir patogu

Plovimo piktograma
Visiškai plaunamas
 
Paspauskite ant kirptuvo piktogramos
Lengvai ir patogiai kerpa nepageidaujamus plaukelius
Akumuliatoriaus piktograma
Veikia su AA tipo baterija
Daugiau inf.

Užsisakykite mūsų naujienlaiškį ir gaukite 10% nuolaidą 

„Philips“ produktams.

Dėkojame, kad užsiprenumeravote mūsų naujienlaiškį!

Atsiprašome, bet jums nepavyko užsiprenumeruoti mūsų naujienlaiškio. Prašome bandyti vėliau.

„Philips“ vertina ir gerbia jūsų privatumą. Jei reikia daugiau informacijos, perskaitykite privatumo nuostatas

Patirčių centro stiliaus gidai

Smaili barzda
Smaili barzda
Trumpa barzda
Trumpa barzda
Van Daikas
Van Daikas
Netvarkinga barzda
Netvarkinga barzda

Sužinokite apie kitus mūsų priežiūros produktus vyrams


 Stilius

 Multi-
 groom


  Plaukai


  Kūno

Užsisakykite mūsų naujienlaiškį

„Philips“ gerbia ir vertina jūsų privatumą. Norėdami sužinoti daugiau informacijos, perskaitykite pranešimą apie privatumą .

Dėkojame, kad užsiprenumeravote mūsų naujienlaiškį!

Atsiprašome, bet jums nepavyko užsiprenumeruoti mūsų naujienlaiškio. Prašome bandyti vėliau.

Kaip priziureti nugara

Palaikymas

telefonas
Skambinkite: 852140294
paštas
Nuo pirmadienio iki penktadienio: 08:00 - 16:00
„twitter“
24/7 „Twitter“ programoje @PhilipsCare

Prižiūrime viską kas žemiau kaklo

 

Skuskite ir kirpkite tuo pat metu apsaugant savo odą su "Philips" "Bodygroom"skustuvu - net ir sunkiai pasiekiamose vietose. Sukurkite savo stilių - žemiau kaklo - su "Bodygroom"skustuvu.

Skaityti visą istoriją

Skuskite ir kirpkite tuo pat metu apsaugant savo odą su "Philips" "Bodygroom"skustuvu - net ir sunkiai pasiekiamose vietose. Sukurkite savo stilių - žemiau kaklo - su "Bodygroom"skustuvu.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Asmeninė priežiūra VYRAMS

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Mūsų svetainę geriausiai galima peržiūrėti naudojant naujausią „Microsoft Edge“, „Google Chrome“ ar „Firefox“ versiją.