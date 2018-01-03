Paieškos terminai

Būtiniausi kasdieniai daiktai jums ir jūsų kūdikiui

Pasiruošti. Judėti. Sustoti! Tėvų gyvenimas pilnas sprendimų. Atrinkome šiuos būtiniausius daiktus, reikalingus pradedant maitinti, kad turėtumėte daugiau laiko mėgautis ypatingomis akimirkomis.

Būtiniausi daiktai maitinant krūtimi

Būtiniausi daiktai maitinant krūtimi: pientraukis, buteliukas, laikymo priemonės iš „Philips Avent“
Būtiniausi daiktai maitinant iš buteliuko

Būtiniausi daiktai maitinant iš buteliuko: buteliukai, garų sterilizatorius iš „Philps Avent“
Rinkinys kūdikiui ir dovanų rinkiniai, skirti kūdikiui nuo 0 iki 6 mėn.: buteliukai, pientraukiai iš „Philips Avent“

Rankinis pientraukis „Philips Avent“ yra suderinamas

Apdovanojimai

„Reddot“ apdovanojimas 2016 m.
„iF“ apdovanojimas už gaminio dizainą 2015 m.
„label observeur“ apdovanojimas už etiketės dizainą 2015 m.
2015 m.: gero pramoninio dizaino apdovanojimas
Gero dizaino apdovanojimas
