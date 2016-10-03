„Philips Performer Ultimate“ dulkių siurblys su LED grindis apšviečiančia technologija
Kiekvieną „Performer Ultimate“ dulkių siurblio funkciją kūrėme itin kruopščiai, kad valymo rezultatai būtų nepriekaištingi. LED grindų apšvietimo technologija parodo sunkiai pastebimas dulkes, kurias lengvai pašalina unikalus vinginis profilis be šepetėlio.
Suraskite jūsų dulkių siurbliui skirtas dalis ir priedus
Jei ieškote dulkių siurblio maišelių, oro filtrų, antgalių ar kitų atsarginių „Philips“ dulkių siurblio dalių, įveskite modelio numerį:
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.