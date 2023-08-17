Paieškos terminai

    Pagrindinė antraštė: Partnerystė su „FC Barcelona“

    Svajonių komanda

     
    Spalvinga, įdomu, stebina ir suteikia jėgų. Niekas nežaidžia futbolo taip,
    kaip „FC Barcelona“. Ir niekas jo taip nerodo, kaip „Ambilight TV“.

    „FC Barcelona“ su „Ambilight“
    Skyrius apie „Ambilight“ funkcijas

    Dalyvaukite, net kai negalite nuvykti į vietą.


    „Ambilight TV“ reaguojančios LED lemputės apšviečia sieną spalvinga šviesa, sustiprina veiksmą ir užpildo juo visą kambarį. Tarsi būtumėte ten, tik nereikia laukti užkandžių eilėje.

    Stadiono garsas namuose

     
    Suteikite savo sofai tribūnų energijos su „Stadium-EQ“ garso kolonėle. Arba gėrėkitės „Wi-Fi“ garsiakalbiais sustiprintu „Ambilight“ vaizdu ir visiškai įsijauskite klausydamiesi erdvinio garso.

    Peržiūrėkite „Philips“ garso kolonėles
    Peržiūrėkite garso kolonėles
    Peržiūrėkite „Philips“ garsiakalbius
    Peržiūrėkite garsiakalbius

    Atraskite mūsų geriausius „Ambilight“ televizorius 

    Spustelėkite ⓘ, jei norite sužinoti gaminio informaciją

    „Philips“ OLED televizorius

    OLED 

    Peržiūrėkite

    • Tikroviškas OLED vaizdas su P5 DI
    • Garsas kaip kine su „Dolby Atmos“
    • Šviesos šou su 4-jų pusių „Ambilight“

    „Philips MiniLED“ televizoriai

    „MiniLED“ 

    Peržiūrėkite

    • Didelio ekrano ryškumas dera su „P5 engine“ su DI
    • Garsas kaip kine kiekvienam stiliui
    • Visapusis įsijautimas su 4 pusių „Ambilight“

    „Philips Performance“ serijos televizoriai

    „The One“ 

    Peržiūrėkite

    • Gražus ir aiškus 4K LED televizoriaus su P5 vaizdas
    • Garsas kaip kine su „Dolby Atmos“
    • Šviesos šou su 3-jų pusių „Ambilight“

