Wings For Life World Run




bėkite už tuos,
kurie negali.

Nemokamas dalyvio kuponas "Wings for Life World Run" su "Philips" sportinėmis ausinėmis

Judėkite

Judėkite. Prisidėkite prie pokyčių.


Mes bendradarbiaujame su ("Wings for Life World Run") ir kartu su "Philips" sportinėmis ausinėmis remiame jūsų dalyvavimą.

Išsirinkite vieną iš toliau pateiktų gaminių ir mes atsiųsime kuponą į gegužės 8 d. App Run bėgimą..

Bėkite kartu su tūkstančiais kitų, iš bet kurios vietos ir surinksite pinigų nugaros smegenų traumų gydymui, tiesiog dalyvaudami.

Viskas, ko jums reikia, yra ausinės ir "Wings for Life World Run" programėlės, kuri džiugins ir padės jums bėgti.
Dalyvaujantys modeliai
Wings for Life World Run

Atgalinis skaičiavimas iki lenktynių dienos:

0
diena dienos
0
valanda valandos
0
minutė minutės
0
sekundė sekundės
wings for life phone

Kaip tai veikia


1. Įsigykite pasirinktą "Philips" garso gaminį (išsaugokite čekį)
2. Užregistruokite gaminį, kad gautumėte unikalų kupono kodą
3. Išnaudokite kodą "Wings for Life World Run" programėlėje

Štai ir viskas! Viskas paruošta varžybų dienai. Norite užbėgti įvykiams už akių? Peržiūrėkite "Wings for Life World Run" programėlę, kurioje galėsite pasiruošti bėgimui.

Akcija baigiasi gegužės 6 d.
Norėdami įsigyti akcijoje dalyvaujantį produktą, apsilankykite čia

Gaukite nemokamą dalyvio kuponą ir bėkite už tuos, kurie negali

Philips A4216

Belaidės sportinės ausinės A4216

Būkite aktyvūs. Jauskitės pakylėti. Pasilinksminkite.
  • Keliaukite toliau. Veikia 35 val
  • Sportui ar kelionėms. Plaunamos ausų kaušelių pagalvėlės
  • IP55 apsauga nuo dulkių / vandens
  • Vėsinantys ausų gaubteliai

Taisyklės ir sąlygos

