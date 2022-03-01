Paieškos terminai

Sužinokite daugiau apie 2000 serijos „Philips HomeRun“ dulkių siurblį-robotą.

Kasdienis drėgnasis ir sausasis valymas be jokių pastangų. Pakeiskite savo tvarkymosi įpročius siurbdami ir plaudami vienu metu. Didelė roboto siurbiamoji galia užtikrina, kad viskas bus kruopščiai išvalyta. Kilimai siurbiami didesne galia, o grindys tampa nepriekaištingai švarios. Viską galite lengvai kontroliuoti programėle „HomeRun“.

2000 serijos „Philips HomeRun“ dulkių siurblys-robotas

Šiame puslapyje

Darbo su 2000 serijos „HomeRun“ dulkių siurbliu-robotu pradžia ›

Sužinokite daugiau ir atsisiųskite programėlę „HomeRun“ ›

Atnaujinkite naudodami priedus ›

Užregistruoti gaminį ›

Klientų aptarnavimas ›
2000 serijos „Philips HomeRun“ dulkių siurblys-robotas

Naudojimosi pradžia

Akimirksniu nustatykite robotą vadovaudamiesi mūsų išsamiomis instrukcijomis

1. Kaip nustatyti robotą ir stotelę?

kaip nustatyti robotą ir stotelę?

2. Kaip prijungti robotą prie programėlės ir „Wi-Fi“?

Kaip prijungti „Air Cooker“?

3. Kaip sukurti namų žemėlapį?

Kaip sukurti namų žemėlapį?

4. Kaip valyti ir prižiūrėti robotą?

Kaip valyti ir prižiūrėti robotą?

„HomeRun“ programėlė

Išvalykite kiekvieną kambarį taip, kaip norite


Išlaisvinkite visą „Philips HomeRun“ roboto potencialą naudodami programėlę „HomeRun“. Tiksliai jam nurodykite, kaip ir kada valyti kiekvieną kambarį. Ir atsipalaiduokite.

Paleiskite, pristabdykite arba sustabdykite valymą nuotoliniu būdu.

Akimirksniu sukurkite tikslų grindų plano žemėlapį. 

Kontroliuokite, ką valo robotas. Pasirinkite, kuriuos kambarius norite valyti ir kokia tvarka. Pažymėkite vietas, kuriose robotas nepageidaujamas. 

Kiekvienam kambariui pasirinkite valymo režimą. Nustatykite vieną kartą. Džiaukitės grindimis be dėmių kasdien vos vienu mygtuko paspaudimu.

Išsamios instrukcijos nuo nustatymo iki švarių grindų. Pagalba visada pasiekiama ranka.

Programų parduotuvė
„Google“ parduotuvė
„HomeRun“ QR kodas
  • Remote control, HomeRun app
  • Saved map function, homerun app
  • select room to clean, homerun app
  • cleaning modes, homerun app
  • No-go zones, homerun app
  • No-mop zones, homerun app
  • Get notified, homerun app
  • bar levels, homerun app
  • robot settings, homerun app

    Visi priedai

    Prižiūrėkite savo 2000 serijos „Philips HomeRun“ dulkių siurblį-robotą

    Užregistruokite savo robotą, „3000 Series“

    Užregistruokite savo robotą

    Užregistruokite savo 2000 serijos „Philips HomeRun“ dulkių siurblį-robotą

    Prisijunkite, kad sužinotumėte naujausią informaciją, ir užregistruokite savorobotą per 90 dienų nuo įsigijimo.

    Standartinė 2 metų garantija

    Užsiregistruokite dabar

    1 veiksmas: sukurkite paskyrą.
    2 veiksmas: užregistruokite 2000 serijos „Philips HomeRun“ dulkių siurblį-robotą. Kai tik užregistruosite gaminį, gausite patvirtinimo laišką.

    Pagalba klientams

    Esame čia tam, kad prireikus padėtume

    Pagalba klientams

    Kuo galime jums padėti?

    Turiu kitą klausimą
    Susisiekite

    Susisiekite su mumis

    Garantija

    Garantija

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Atrasti

    My Philips

    Prisiregistruokite ir gaukite
    išskirtinių privilegijų

    Užsisakykite mūsų naujienlaiškį

    * Privalomi laukai​

    Išskirtinės akcijos ir pasiūlymai

    Informacija apie naujausius produktus

    Patarimai ir rekomendacijos

    *

    * Norėčiau gauti reklaminius pranešimus apie „Philips“ produktus, paslaugas, renginius ir akcijas, atsižvelgiant į mano pageidavimus ir elgseną. Bet kada galiu lengvai atsisakyti prenumeratos!

    Ką tai reiškia?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Visos teisės saugomos.

    Mūsų svetainę geriausiai galima peržiūrėti naudojant naujausią „Microsoft Edge“, „Google Chrome“ ar „Firefox“ versiją.