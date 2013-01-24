Pagrindinis puslapis
„Philips“ – paspauskite čia, norėdami nueiti į pradinį puslapį

Paieškos terminai

1
Monitoriai su stotelėmis

    Išsirinkite savo  sprendimą su USB-C doku:

    USB-C
    USB-C
    USB-C prijungimo stotelė
    USB prijungimas
    „USB-C Docking Pro“
    „USB Docking Pro“
    USB-C doko logotipas

    USB-C prijungimas

    Labai galingas


    Atsisveikinkite su įkrovikliais ir maitinimo laidais. Vienas USB-C prievadas tiekia iki 90 W nešiojamam kompiuteriui ar išmaniesiems prietaisams, o darbo vietai suteikia tvarkos ir patogumo. „Philips“ monitoriai yra išbandyti, siekiant užtikrinti suderinamumą su įvairiais nešiojamųjų kompiuterių ir telefonų prekių ženklais bei modeliais.
    Duomenų logotipas

    Duomenys

    Neįtikėtinai greitai


    Naujausias „USB 3.2“ standartas pasižymi 20 kartų didesniu greičiu nei USB 2.0, todėl dirbsite produktyviau, nes duomenų perdavimas trunka trumpiau nei anksčiau. Pvz., visą 4K filmą galima perkelti greičiau nei per 60 sek.
    Eterneto logotipas

    Eternetas

    Eternetas RJ45


    Be to, daugiafunkcio USB šakotuvo viršuje yra eterneto (RJ45) prievadas, kad būtų patogiau.

    Pažangus ryšys su USB doku

    Pažangus ryšys su USB doku
    USB-C banner

    USB-C


    Vienas USB-C tikrai gali pakeisti naudojimą ir darbo būdą. Nebereikia įkroviklių, maitinimo ir signalų laidų; „vienas viskam“ sprendimas tiekia iki 90 W nešiojamajam kompiuteriui ar išmaniesiems prietaisams ir pasižymi tvarka darbo vietoje.
    Peržiūrėkite monitorius su USB-C

    Gaminiai su USB-C

    USB Docking banner

    USB prijungimas


    Geriausias sprendimas, skirtas įmonių ir biurų aplinkai, yra unikalus USB-C dokas, kuris, kad būtų dar patogiau, sujungia USB-C, RJ45 ir DP išėjimą. Jis puikiai pakeičia bet kokį išorinį didelių gabaritų doką, sumažėja nepageidaujama netvarka ant stalo, tačiau užtikrinamas geros kokybės ryšys.
    Peržiūrėkite monitorius su USB dokais

    Gaminiai su USB dokais

    USB Docking Pro banner

    „USB Docking pro“


    Profesionalams, kuriems reikia pažangiausio ir visapusiškiausio vertikalaus sprendimo, „Philips“ sukūrė monitorius, pasižyminčius dar universalesniu prijungimu ir turinčiu universalų prievado replikavimą bei užtikrinančius geresnę energijos, duomenų ir garso / vaizdo perdavimo kokybę. Be to, mūsų monitoriai „Pro“ pasižymi HDR, pažangiais skydeliais, didele skiriamąja geba ir didesniu ekrano dydžiu didesniam produktyvumui. 
    „USB Docking pro“

    „USB Docking pro“

    Hibridinė jungtis


    „Pro Docking“ serijos „Philips“ monitoriai taip pat teikia sprendimus nešiojamųjų kompiuterių, kuriuos galima prijungti tik naudojant tradicinį USB-A prievadą, naudotojams. Hibridiniai monitoriai pasižymi įmontuota USB prijungimo stotele, pasižyminčia „DisplayLink“ technologija ir universaliu prievado replikavimu, todėl naudotojai per vieną dvigubo tinklo USB laidą su C ir A tipo jungtimi gauna prieigą prie biuro išorinių prietaisų, įskaitant klaviatūrą, pelę ir RJ-45 eterneto laidą.
    Hibridinė jungtis
    Žr. monitorius su hibridine jungtimi

    Gaminiai su hibridine jungtimi

    Daugiau  „Philips“ monitorių

    Biuro monitoriai

    Kolekcija profesionaliam naudojimui

    Išlaisvinkite savo produktyvumą
    Sužinokite daugiau
    Lenkti monitoriai

    Lenkti monitoriai

    Didžiausias įsijautimas
    Sužinokite daugiau
    Jutikliniai monitoriai

    Jutikliniai monitoriai

    Tinkamas lietimas
    Sužinokite daugiau

    Pagalba, palaikymas ir naujienos

    Užregistruokite savo monitorių

    Sukurkite nemokamą „My Philips“ paskyrą ir užregistruokite savo naująjį monitorių. Kai užregistruosite, pranešime jums apie naujinius.
    Užsiregistruokite „My Philips“

    Programinės įrangos naujinimai

    Pasirūpinkite, kad jūsų „Philips“ monitorius visada veiktų geriausiai. Jei išleidžiamas naujas programinės įrangos atnaujinimas, jį rasite čia. Jei neberandate tvarkyklių, jas galėsite nemokamai atsisiųsti taip pat iš čia.
    Ieškokite atnaujinimų

    Pagalbos platforma

    Greičiausias būdas išspręsti bet kokias technines problemas ir nustatymus – patikrinti „Philips“ monitoriaus trikčių nustatymo ir šalinimo vadovą. Pasinaudokite šiais naudingais patarimais, kad kuo greičiau vėl galėtumėte mėgautis savo monitoriumi.
    Ieškoti sprendimo

    Susisiekite su mumis

    Mes visada pasirengę jums padėti. Nesvarbu, ar jums reikia patarimo perkant „Philips“ monitorių, ar pagalbos jį nustatant, galite susisiekti su mumis telefonu, el. paštu ar interneto pokalbiu.
    Susisiekimas su „Philips“

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    Atrasti

    My Philips

    Prisiregistruokite ir gaukite
    išskirtinių privilegijų

    Užsisakykite mūsų naujienlaiškį

    „Philips“ vertina ir gerbia jūsų privatumą. Jei reikia daugiau informacijos, perskaitykite privatumo nuostatas

    Dėkojame, kad užsiprenumeravote mūsų naujienlaiškį!

    Atsiprašome, bet jums nepavyko užsiprenumeruoti mūsų naujienlaiškio. Prašome bandyti vėliau.

    Mūsų svetainę geriausiai galima peržiūrėti naudojant naujausią „Microsoft Edge“, „Google Chrome“ ar „Firefox“ versiją.