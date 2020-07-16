„Philips“ garsiakalbiai sustiprina dramą, kad ir ką bežiūrėtumėte. Modeliai su „Dolby Atmos“ skleidžia trimatį erdvinį garsą virš jūsų ir aplink jus. Nesvarbu, kas tai būtų, – virš galvų skrendantis erdvėlaivis ar minia koncerte, – tikrai įsijausite.
Mūsų garsiakalbiai ne tik skleidžia sodresnį garsą. Jie pasižymi dailiomis linijomis ir žemais profiliais, kad būtų nepastebimi. Daugelį modelių galima kabinti ant sienos. Su mūsų kompaktiškais, visur telpančiais belaidžiais žemųjų dažnių garsiakalbiais bosai sodresni.
Prie „Philips“ garsiakalbio galite prijungti beveik bet kurį šaltinį. Prijunkite „Blu-Ray“ ir DVD grotuvus, žaidimų pultus ir kt. Transliuokite muziką naudodami garso įėjimą ir „Bluetooth“. Turėdami modelį su HDMI išėjimu (ARC) galite valdyti garsiakalbį televizoriaus nuotolinio valdymo pultu.
