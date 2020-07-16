Paieškos terminai

„Philips“ garsiakalbiai

Kiekvienai jaudinančiai akimirkai

Mūsų mėgstamiausi garsiakalbiai

Performance Series B8505

„Performance Series“ B8505 garso kolonėlė

Skirta kinematografiniam garsui.

 
  • „Dolby Atmos“. Padidinkite jaudulį
  • „Play-Fi“. Nuo garso keliuose kambariuose iki erdvinio garso
  • Prisijungia prie mėgstamiausių prietaisų, kuriuose veikia pagalbinė balso programa
  • 2.1 kanalai. 200 W RMS. Maks. 240 W (10 % THD)

Garsiakalbis su „Dolby Audio“
Garsiakalbio belaidis žemųjų dažnių garsiakalbis
Garsiakalbis su „Bluetooth“
Performance Series B8905

„Performance Series“ B8905 garso kolonėlė

Didingas filmų, muzikos ir kt. garsas

 
  • „Dolby Atmos“. Padidinkite jaudulį
  • „Play-Fi“. Nuo kelių kambarių garso iki erdvinio garso
  • Jungiasi prie mėgstamiausių balso asistento įrenginių
  • 3.1.2 kanalai. 360 W RMS. Maks. 600 W (10 % THD)

Garsiakalbis su „Dolby Audio“
Garsiakalbio belaidis žemųjų dažnių garsiakalbis
Garsiakalbis su „Bluetooth“
„Philips“ garsiakalbis „Dolby Atmos“

Garsiakalbiai su „Dolby Atmos“

Kino teatro įspūdis

 

„Philips“ garsiakalbiai sustiprina dramą, kad ir ką bežiūrėtumėte. Modeliai su „Dolby Atmos“ skleidžia trimatį erdvinį garsą virš jūsų ir aplink jus. Nesvarbu, kas tai būtų, – virš galvų skrendantis erdvėlaivis ar minia koncerte, – tikrai įsijausite.

„Philips“ televizoriaus garsiakalbis

Garsiakalbiai bet kokiam kambariui

Dailios linijos. Ploni profiliai.

 

Mūsų garsiakalbiai ne tik skleidžia sodresnį garsą. Jie pasižymi dailiomis linijomis ir žemais profiliais, kad būtų nepastebimi. Daugelį modelių galima kabinti ant sienos. Su mūsų kompaktiškais, visur telpančiais belaidžiais žemųjų dažnių garsiakalbiais bosai sodresni.

„Philips“ belaidis garsiakalbis su HDMI

Visada lengva valdyti

Tiesiog geresnis jūsų mėgstamų pramogų garsas


Prie „Philips“ garsiakalbio galite prijungti beveik bet kurį šaltinį. Prijunkite „Blu-Ray“ ir DVD grotuvus, žaidimų pultus ir kt. Transliuokite muziką naudodami garso įėjimą ir „Bluetooth“. Turėdami modelį su HDMI išėjimu (ARC) galite valdyti garsiakalbį televizoriaus nuotolinio valdymo pultu.

Naudojama paprasta namų garso sistemos technologija

Home sound made easy

 

Pasirinkite geriausius gaminius, kad lengvai sukurtumėte garsą kaip kine.

„Philips The One“ garso kolonėlės
The one to watch

su „front-row“ garsu

„Philips Fidelio“ ausinės ir garso kolonėlės

„Fidelio"
Pasinerkite į tikrovišką garsą

„Philips“ belaidės, triukšmą pašalinančios, ausis uždengiančios, ant ausų dedamos, į ausis dedamos, į ausis kišamos, vaikiškos ausinės

Ausinės
Būkite kartu su muzika

Philips televizorius

„Philips“ televizorius
Tikrai skiriasi

