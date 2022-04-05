„Philips“ sportinės ausinės su pasididžiavimu remia bėgimą „Wings for Life World Run“.
Būdami pasauliniu ausinių gamybos partneriu norime kasdien džiuginti atletus, kad jie patirtų daugiau malonumo sportuodami. Džiaugiamės galėdami paremti šią iniciatyvą, skirtą nugaros smegenų pažeidimų gydymui atrasti.
Jūs bėgate su tūkstančiais žmonių visame pasaulyje tuo pačiu metu. Bėgate tiek toli, kiek galite, kol pro jus pravažiuoja lydintysis automobilis. Bėgate ne tik dėl savęs, bet ir dėl kilnaus tikslo. 100 % jūsų dalyvio mokesčio skiriama nugaros smegenų tyrimams ir padės rasti nugaros smegenų pažeidimams skirtą gydymą.
Nesvarbu, ar esate užsispyręs bėgikas, judate neįgaliųjų vežimėlio pagalba ar pabėgiojate kartą per savaitę? Norite apsivilkti prašmatnią suknelę ar mesti iššūkį lydinčiajam automobiliui? Puiku! Visi laukiami bėgime „Wings for Life World Run“! Drauge bėgame už tuos, kurie negali to padaryti.
2022 m...
161 892 dalyviai
192 tautybių
165 šalyse
„Wings for Life World Run“ x „Philips Sports Headphones“
Kaip dalyvauti?
Prisijunkite prie judėjimo „GO“
Bėkite su kitais gerbėjais, kurie dėvi ausų neuždengiančias ausines, ir skatinkite užsiimti bėgimu.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
