Paieškos terminai

1
Wings for Life World Run x Philips

„Wings for Life World Run“ x „Philips Sports Headphones“

Registruokitės į 2023 m. bėgimą „Wings for Life World Run“
Bėgimas „Wings for Life World Run“

„Philips“ sportinės ausinės su pasididžiavimu remia bėgimą „Wings for Life World Run“. 


Būdami pasauliniu ausinių gamybos partneriu norime kasdien džiuginti atletus, kad jie patirtų daugiau malonumo sportuodami. Džiaugiamės galėdami paremti šią iniciatyvą, skirtą nugaros smegenų pažeidimų gydymui atrasti.

Sužinokite daugiau apie bėgimą „Wings for Life World Run“

Prisijunkite prie mūsų bėgimo 2023 m.

Registruokitės į 2023 m. bėgimą „Wings for Life World Run“
0
diena dienos
0
valanda valandos
0
minutė minutės
0
sekundė sekundės

Bėgimas „Wings for Life World Run“

Kam skirtas šis bėgimas?


Jūs bėgate su tūkstančiais žmonių visame pasaulyje tuo pačiu metu. Bėgate tiek toli, kiek galite, kol pro jus pravažiuoja lydintysis automobilis. Bėgate ne tik dėl savęs, bet ir dėl kilnaus tikslo. 100 % jūsų dalyvio mokesčio skiriama nugaros smegenų tyrimams ir padės rasti nugaros smegenų pažeidimams skirtą gydymą.

Nesvarbu, ar esate užsispyręs bėgikas, judate neįgaliųjų vežimėlio pagalba ar pabėgiojate kartą per savaitę? Norite apsivilkti prašmatnią suknelę ar mesti iššūkį lydinčiajam automobiliui? Puiku! Visi laukiami bėgime „Wings for Life World Run“! Drauge bėgame už tuos, kurie negali to padaryti.

Pavyzdinis bėgimas „Wings for Life World Run“

2022 m...

161 892 dalyviai

 192 tautybių

 165 šalyse

„Wings for Life World Run“ x „Philips Sports Headphones“

  • Perjungti vaizdą

Braukite, norėdami pamatyti daugiau vaizdų iš 2022 m. bėgimo „Wings for Life World Run“

Kaip dalyvauti?

Programėlė „App Run“ – telefono ekranas
Pavyzdinis bėgimas „Wings for Life World Run“

Prisijunkite prie judėjimo „GO“


Bėkite su kitais gerbėjais, kurie dėvi ausų neuždengiančias ausines, ir skatinkite užsiimti bėgimu.

#Judėjimas„GO“

Bėgikė dėvi A6606

@fiercetobe „Instagram“ tinkle

Bėgikė dėvi A6606

@finau.running „Instagram“ tinkle

Moteris dėvi „Philips A6606“ kaulų laidumo „Bluetooth“ ausines

@elsvisser_ „Instagram“ tinkle

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

„Philips“ televizorius

Televizorių pradžios puslapis
OLED+ televizoriai
OLED televizoriai
MiniLED
the one
„Ambilight“ televizoriai
4K „Ultra HD“ televizoriai
Išmanieji televizoriai / „Android“ televizoriai
Namų garso sistema
Žiūrėti visus televizorius
Televizorių apdovanojimai

„Philips“ garsas

Ausinės
Garso kolonėlės
Belaidžiai garsiakalbiai
Namų garso sistemos
Fidelio
Ausinių programa

Palaikymas

TV priežiūra
Garso palaikymas
Registruokite savo gaminius
Programinės įrangos ir tvarkyklių naujiniai
Susisiekite su mumis

Let’s connect

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Svetainės žemėlapis

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Mūsų svetainę geriausiai galima peržiūrėti naudojant naujausią „Microsoft Edge“, „Google Chrome“ ar „Firefox“ versiją.