„Philips Performer“ dulkių siurblys su maišeliu
Matoma siurbimo galia

„Philips PowerGo“
Patogu laikyti, tinka mažiems butams
„Philips Performer“
Didelė talpa dideliems namams
Performer Ultimate
Naujausia technologija, skirta giluminiam valymui

    „Philips Performer“ dulkių siurblys su maišeliu
    Matoma siurbimo galia

    „Philips PowerGo“
    Mažiems butams
    „Philips Performer“
    Didesniems namams
    Performer Ultimate
    Jei norite išvalyti kruopščiai
    „Philips Performer“

    „TriActive+“ antgalis tinka 3 veiksmams vieno valymo metu atlikti.

    „Philips Performer“

    FC8681/09

    Būkite pirmasis, peržiūrėjęs šį elementą

    Su mūsų antialerginiu filtru, kuris sulaiko daugiau nei 99,9 % kenksmingų dalelių, namų oras bus švarus ir sveikas. Puikūs valymo rezultatai.
    checkmark
    Tyli technologija tyliam siurbimui
    checkmark
    Antialerginis filtras sulaiko 99,9 % dalelių; Sertifikatas ECARF
    checkmark
    Didelė 4 litrų talpa – mažiau keičiamų maišelių

    Deja, šis produktas jau nebėra

    Tyliausias „Philips“ dulkių siurblys

     

    „Performer“ sukonstruotas taip, kad puikiai valytų ir skleistų mažai triukšmo. Tai pats tyliausias „Philips“ dulkių siurblys.
    Tyliausias „Philips“ dulkių siurblys

    „TriActive“ antgalis „trys viename“

    Didelė anga dideliems trupiniams
    Didelė priekinė anga dideliems trupiniams.
    Lygintuvo padas
    Padas, skirtas surinkti visas dulkes.
    Šoniniai oro kanalai
    Šoniniai šepečiai, skirti valyti palei sienas ir baldus.

    Priešalerginio filtro sistema

     

    Mūsų filtro sistema surenka > 99,9 % smulkiausių dulkių, įskaitant žiedadulkes, gyvūnų plaukus ir dulkių erkutes. Ji tinka kenčiantiems nuo alergijų ir visiems pageidaujantiems geresnės higienos. Sertifikuotas ECARF kaip antialerginis.
    Alergija gyvūnams
    Šienligė
    Alergija bakterijoms
    Alergija mikrobams

    Svarbiausios savybės

    Dešimties metrų laidas
    Ilgas, 10 metrų, pasiekiamas atstumas
    Nuo kištuko iki antgalio yra 10 metrų atstumas, tad galite ilgiau valyti neišjungdami iš elektros lizdo.
    dulkių siurblys su „s-bag“
    Ilgai naudojami maišeliai
    „S-bag“ maišelius naudosite iki 50 % ilgiau, o siurblys veiks visa traukimo jėga iki pat tos akimirkos, kai maišelis bus pilnas.
    Alergija gyvūnams
    Tinka gyvūnų plaukams surinkti
    Šis produktas turi papildomų įrankių, su kuriais lengviau išvalyti kačių ir šunų plaukus (pasirinktuose modeliuose)
    Hepa filtras
    Priešalerginis filtras
    Mūsų filtro sistema surenka > 99,9 % smulkiausių dulkių, įskaitant žiedadulkes, gyvūnų plaukus ir dulkių erkutes. Sertifikuotas ECARF kaip antialerginis.
    Tylus veikimas
    Tylus veikimas
    Gaminiui naudojama tyli technologija, kad būtų siurbiama tyliai. Šis dulkių siurblys veikia 70 dB garsumu.

    Dulkių siurbliai ir priedai

