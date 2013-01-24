Pagrindinis puslapis
    • Garso programos pagrindinės reklamos pirmoji skaidrė

      Programėlė „Philips Sound“

      Skirta „Android“ ir „iOS“

      „Android“ piktograma
      Android
      „iOS“ piktograma
      iOS

      Užburiantis garsas kaip niekada anksčiau

      Transliuokite muziką
      Transliuokite muziką

      Transliuokite muziką


      Mėgaukitės muzika su aukštos kokybės garsu naudodami programėlę „Philips Sound“.
      Sužinokite daugiau
      Muzika keliuose kambariuose
      Muzika keliuose kambariuose

      Muzika keliuose kambariuose


      Leiskite jūsų mėgstamiems garsams užpildyti gyvenamus kambarius. Pagal pageidavimą leiskite tą pačią muziką kiekviename kambaryje arba skirtingą muziką skirtingose zonose.
      Stereogarso siejimo nustatymai
      Stereogarso siejimo nustatymai

      Stereogarso siejimo nustatymai


      Sukonfigūruokite garsiakalbius veikti stereogarso siejimo režimu, kad garsas būtų platesnis ir prikaustantis.
      Erdvinis garsas
      Erdvinis garsas

      Sukurkite erdvinio garso sistemą


      Kino vakaro metu paverskite namus teatru su erdviniu garsu.

      Kaip prisijungti

      iOS

      Android

      Veikia „Play-Fi“ technologija

       

      Transliuokite garsą belaidžiu būdu naudodami „Philips“ televizorių, garso kolonėles ir garsiakalbius. Nesvarbu, ar klausotės muzikos, ar žiūrėti svarbias rungtynes, nepraleiskite nė akimirkos naudodami paprastą ir pritaikomą programėlę „Philips Sound“ su „DTS Play-Fi“.
      Sužinokite daugiau

      Džiaukitės mėgstamais šaltiniais


      Siųskite muziką ir stotis iš visų mėgstamiausių šaltinių pvz., „Amazon Music“, „Deezer“, „Napster“, „Qobuz“, „Tidal“ ir kt. Su „Philips Sound“ ir „DTS Play-Fi“ muzika visada sinchronizuojama net televizoriuje.

      Spotify logotipas
      Amazon Music logotipas
      Deezer logotipas
      Tidal logotipas
      Qobuz logotipas
      iHeart Radio logotipas
      Napster logotipas
      Apple AirPlay logotipas
      Pandora logotipas
      Kkbox logotipas
      Chromecast logotipas
      Soundmachine logotipas

      Išplėskite „Philips Sound“ kolekciją

      Suderinami prietaisai

      Daugiau apie „Philips“ televizorius ir garsą

      Peržiūrėkite „Philips" garso kolonėles
      „Philips“ garsiakalbiai 
      Kiekvienai jaudinančiai akimirkai
      Pagerinkite televizoriaus garsą
      Peržiūrėkite belaidžius garsiakalbius
      „Philips“ belaidžiai garsiakalbiai
      Jūsų muzika. Garsiai ir laisvai.
      Peržiūrėkite
      Išbandykite „Philips“ televizorius
      „Philips“ televizorius 
      Tikrai skiriasi
      Atraskite mūsų asortimentą

      Mūsų svetainę geriausiai galima peržiūrėti naudojant naujausią „Microsoft Edge“, „Google Chrome“ ar „Firefox“ versiją.