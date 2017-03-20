Paieškos terminai

„Philips“ internetinėje parduotuvėje perkant dulkių siurblį su maišeliu, dulkių siurblio maišelis - dovana. 

Akcijoje dalyvauja tik tam tikri produktai, daugiau – akcijos puslapyje.
Geriausi rezultatai valant bet kokį grindų paviršių

„Philips PowerGo“
Patogu laikyti, tinka mažiems butams
„Philips Performer“
Didelė talpa dideliems namams
Performer Ultimate
Naujausia giluminio valymo technologija

    „Philips PowerGo“

    Geriausi rezultatai valant bet kokius grindų paviršius.

    Antialerginis filtras sulaiko smulkias dulkes ir alergenus

    „Philips PowerGo“

    FC8246/09

    Su mūsų antialerginiu filtru, kuris sulaiko daugiau nei 99,9 % kenksmingų dalelių, namų oras bus švarus ir sveikas.
    Lengvai keičiami „s-bags“ maišeliai naudojami iki 50 % ilgiau
    Ilgas 9 metrų atstumas, tad pasieksite toliau neišjungdami iš elektros lizdo
    Didelė 3 litrų talpa – mažiau keičiamų maišelių

    Kompaktiškas dydis, patogu laikyti

    Kompaktiškas dydis, patogu laikyti

     

    Naujasis „PowerGo“ yra kompaktiškas prietaisas, puikiai tinkantis butams arba mažesnėms gyvenamosioms vietoms. Gaminį lengva ir labai patogu nešti paėmus už viršuje esančios rankenos. 

    Priešalerginio filtro sistema

     

    Mūsų filtro sistema surenka > 99,9 % smulkiausių dulkių, įskaitant žiedadulkes, gyvūnų plaukus ir dulkių erkutes. Ji tinka kenčiantiems nuo alergijų ir visiems pageidaujantiems geresnės higienos. Sertifikuotas ECARF kaip antialerginis.
    Alergija gyvūnams
    Šienligė
    Alergija bakterijoms
    Alergija mikrobams

    Originalus, ilgai naudojamas „s-bag“®

    „S-bag“
    „s-bag“ dulkių surinkimo maišelis
    purvas ir dulkės
    „s-bag®“ maišelius naudosite iki 50 % ilgiau, o siurblys veiks visa traukimo jėga iki pat tos akimirkos, kai maišelis bus pilnas. Naudodami originalius „Philips s-bag®“ dulkių surinkimo maišelius lengvai juos užsandarinsite prieš išmesdami, todėl išvengsite bet kokio kontakto su maišelyje esančiu purvu ir dulkėmis.
    Svarbiausios savybės

    Ilgas 9 metrų atstumas
    Ilgas 9 metrų atstumas
    Nuo kištuko iki antgalio yra 9 metrų atstumas, tad galite ilgiau valyti neišjungdami iš elektros lizdo.
    dulkių siurblys su „s-bag“
    Ilgai naudojami maišeliai
    „S-bag“ maišelius naudosite iki 50 % ilgiau, o siurblys veiks visa traukimo jėga iki pat tos akimirkos, kai maišelis bus pilnas.
    Alergija gyvūnams
    Tinka gyvūnų plaukams surinkti
    Šis produktas turi papildomų įrankių, su kuriais lengviau išvalyti kačių ir šunų plaukus (pasirinktuose modeliuose)
    Hepa filtras
    Priešalerginis filtras
    Mūsų filtro sistema surenka > 99,9 % smulkiausių dulkių, įskaitant žiedadulkes, gyvūnų plaukus ir dulkių erkutes. Sertifikuotas ECARF kaip antialerginis.
    „Du viename“ minkštas šepetys / siauras įrankis
    „Du viename“ minkštas šepetys / siauras įrankis
    Patogus „du viename“ priedas integruotas į dulkių siurblį, tad valant jis visada po ranka.

